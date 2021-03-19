A Boston police officer was arrested for drug possession Friday, following a January incident in Woodstock where prosecutors said he had methamphetamine.
Andrew L. Johnson, 51, of Chestnut Hill, Mass. was arrested Friday by Massachusetts State Police officers assigned to the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office, in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.
Johnson is an officer in the Boston Police Department, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.
Prosecutors allege Johnson was in Woodstock on Jan. 23, and that he was in possession of methamphetamine and another amphetamine.
No other details about the allegations against Johnson were available Friday afternoon. Kate Giaquinto, a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, said the court documents spelling out what prosecutors think Johnson did were still under seal.
After his arrest in Boston Friday, Johnson was released to turn himself in to New Hampshire authorities.
Giaquinto said that as of Friday afternoon, Johnson had yet to turn himself in to New Hampshire authorities, but was expected to do so.
Prosecutors ask anyone who may know about Johnson's activity in Woodstock and surrounding towns to contact New Hampshire State Police Detective Shawn Torsey at 223-8940 or shawn.m.torsey@dos.nh.gov.