BOSTON, Mass. -- Police in Boston recovered a gun reported stolen out of Hudson last week while executing a search warrant and arresting a man, officials said.
While executing a search warrant on Woodville Street in Dorchester, Mass., around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Rafalin Stalin, 23, who was in possession of a loaded Ruger P85 9mm firearm, police said.
Fifteen rounds of live ammunition were found inside of a high capacity magazine, according to police.
The gun had been reported stolen from Hudson, police said.
Stalin is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, according to police.
Charges from his outstanding warrant out of Roxbury District Court, include carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.