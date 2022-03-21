Bouncer at Sons of Boston pub facing murder charge in stabbing of active-duty Marine outside bar Saturday By Will Katcher masslive.com Mar 21, 2022 Mar 21, 2022 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A bouncer at a Boston pub is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing of an active-duty Marine outside the bar Saturday evening, officials said.Alvaro Omar Larrama, 39, is charged with stabbing 23-year-old Daniel Martinez outside the Sons of Boston pub just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s officePolice responding to the downtown bar said they found Martinez, an Illinois native, suffering a life-threatening stab wound. He was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Detectives identified Larrama as the suspect, the Boston Police Department said. The East Boston resident turned himself into police Monday.He will appear for the first time in Boston Municipal Court Monday afternoon.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY In moving to New Hampshire, Boston police officer under investigation for Jan. 6 role may be violating policy requiring employees to live in Boston 'Cowboys for Trump' founder faces U.S. Capitol riot criminal trial Customer and clerk held at gunpoint during Salem convenience store robbery, police say Souhegan High music teacher accused of inappropriate contact with former student surrenders credentials Nashua pastor's arrest shocks community -- but not investigators Load more {{title}} Most Popular Cops: Drug money laundered at NH casinos Nashua pastor's arrest shocks community -- but not investigators Manchester woman arrested after child hospitalized with 'significant' bruising facing additional charges Townhouse drive-by gunfire in Manchester part of 'concerning trend' YDSU alleged abuse victim ordered paroled into treatment program Manchester drug dealer faces life in prison in latest round of charges Cathedral of the Pines cracking down on vandalism Trooper in Walpole shooting identified; he's a 14-year veteran of state police Customer and clerk held at gunpoint during Salem convenience store robbery, police say Police: Drive sober, stay happy -- and safe -- this St. Patrick's Day Request News Coverage