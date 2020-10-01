A Bow man has been indicted on a charge that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 2008.
Joseph Widman, 41, was allegedly in a position of authority over the then 17-year-old and used it to coerce her to submit to his abuse between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1 of that year, according to court documents.
Complaints filed in court paperwork show that the alleged abuse took place in Somersworth.
Widman was indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover last month.
If convicted, Widman could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for aggravated felonious sexual assault, which is a special felony in this case.