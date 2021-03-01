A Bow man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager he met on Craigslist.
The Bow Police Department on Feb. 24 announced on its Facebook page that earlier that day officers had arrested Brian Ellis, 45, on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
The department said Ellis was held on preventative detainment and arraigned Feb. 24 at Merrimack Superior Court. It thanked the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and New Hampshire State Police and said evidence taken during a search of Ellis’ residence is part of an “ongoing investigation.”
According to court documents, on Sept. 17, 2020, Bow Police conducted a crimes-against-children interview with a 17-year old male who told investigators that in 2017, when he was 14, he answered “a personal ad on the Craigslist personals” and met a man through it who was later identified as Ellis.
The youth said he and the man had an “‘on-and-off again relationship’” for a couple of years with the last of the encounters being in February of 2020,” when the youth was 16.
The six encounters were either in one of the man’s vehicles, said the court documents, or at his house, which the youth described in detail to police in his interview last September.
During a follow-up interview on Oct. 7, 2020, the youth told Bow police detectives that he knew “exactly where the house was” and would show them.
The detective used a computer to bring up a Google maps image of Ellis’ neighborhood and after zooming in and switching to the “street view” format, showed the youth a beige house with an attached two-car garage and six vehicles parked in the driveway.
The youth, the court documents said, identified the house at 50 Bow Bog Road as the one the man, later identified as Ellis, had brought him to, and pointed to a red car and white pickup truck that Ellis had allegedly picked him up in.
Bow officers drove to the house, ran a check of the license plates on the vehicles and found they were both registered to Ellis at that address.
Court documents said Bow police were granted a search warrant for a Yahoo! account whose email address was the same that Ellis used to communicate with the youth.
Ellis was scheduled to appear Feb. 25 in court for a bail hearing, but the outcome of the hearing was not reflected in court documents Monday.