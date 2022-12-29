Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis denied striking the mother of his young daughter.  

 Katherine Frey/Washington Post

Undefeated boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday and jailed overnight in Florida on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

According to a Broward County police report (via the Associated Press), the 28-year-old is accused of hitting a woman with a "closed hand type slap," causing a small wound to her lip. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Parkland, Fla., and was released from jail Wednesday afternoon (per ESPN) after a hearing set his bail at $1,000.