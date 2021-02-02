A captain with the Bradford Fire Department was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last spring, and has subsequently resigned from his position.
Russell “Rob” Steiz, 51, of 100 East Main St., Bradford, has been charged with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault in connection with the incident.
“It is a serious charge,” Eric Shirley, a detective sergeant with the New Hampshire State Police, said on Tuesday.
Bradford town administrator Karen Hambleton said that upon learning of Steiz’s arrest on Monday night, town officials informed Steiz “that he could not continue to volunteer with the Bradford Fire Department pending an investigation.”
On Tuesday, Steiz tendered his resignation, she said.
According to court documents, the alleged sexual assault occurred between May 28 and May 30 of 2020.
“The investigation is still in its early stages, so it is ongoing,” said Shirley. “I don’t know whether there will be more (charges).”
The investigation was launched about two weeks ago, according to Shirley, who declined to provide specific details of the offense.
The criminal complaint detailing the alleged crime was not yet on file Tuesday at Merrimack County Superior Court. According to a bail order, Steiz was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to have no contact with the female victim.
The Bradford Fire Department’s website listed Steiz as a captain with the department on Tuesday morning, however his name and title had been removed from the staff directory by Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Jeff LeBlanc of the Bradford Fire Department did not return a phone call seeking comment on Tuesday.
“It is an active investigation at this moment. We are trying to build a case right now,” said Shirley.
According to a release from the New Hampshire State Police, the alleged sexual assault occurred in Bradford, and a formal investigation was launched during the week of Jan. 17. Aside from state police, Bradbury police and members of the Exeter Police Department are assisting in the investigation.
Steiz was taken into custody on Monday, according to the news release. He is set to be arraigned at 1 p.m. April 8 at Merrimack County Superior Court. If convicted, Steiz could face up to 20 years in prison for the offense.
Merrimack County Attorney Paul Halvorsen was unavailable to comment on Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Shirley or Trooper Maxim King at 931-2335 or 271-3636.
In an unrelated matter, Steiz’s arrest comes exactly one week after two Bradford selectmen abruptly resigned from their posts.
Citing divisiveness, dishonesty and destructive behavior, Selectmen Jason Allen and Michael James both resigned from their posts, forcing the remaining selectman, Marlene Freyler, to petition the Superior Court to appoint one new member. Former Selectman Christopher Frey of Bradford has since been appointed to fill one of the vacant selectman seats.