A Bradford man is being held without bail on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.
State police took Russell Seitz, 56, of Bradford into custody on Feb. 1 in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in his hometown, officials said.
State police said they began investigating the incident the week of Jan. 17 and were assisted by both the Exeter and Bradford Police Departments.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information regarding this alleged assault is asked to call police at 931-2335.