More than 50 years after hunters discovered human remains in a wooded area on Kilton Road near the Route 101 Bypass in Bedford, authorities have been able to identify the person as a 26-year-old woman from Boston.
The identification of Katherine Ann Alston, 26, was made using DNA, with the assistance of the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit formed to help identify unidentified deceased people, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The remains were found on Oct. 6, 1971.
The cause of her death has yet to be determined but is considered a homicide based on the location of the remains, according to a statement. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying whoever killed Alston, who went by “Kathy.”
Forensic analysis at the time showed Alston had been dead between one and three months before her remains were discovered, according to the statement. She was found wearing a maroon pullover blouse with lace at the neck, short hip-hugger dungaree-type shorts and size 7 sandals but she had no identification on her, according to the statement.
State police reached out to the DNA Doe Project in February 2020, according to the all-volunteer organization. The project has made more than 95 identifications since 2017.
One of Alston’s siblings took an at-home genetic test — such as Ancestry.com or 23andMe — and submitted it to GEDmatch, an online service used to compare DNA data files. A potential match was found in 2021 after GEDmatch changed its policy to make its entire database available for investigative genetic genealogy of unidentified remains.
Creating Alton’s DNA profile proved to be difficult and required a second bone sample and work with multiple universities and private companies, according to a news release from the organization.
Attorney General John Formella said the work of the cold case unit was difficult and diligent.
“We are determined to stay on this case and will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to follow any leads that may help us determine who might be responsible for Ms. Alston’s death,” Formella said in a statement.
Cold case
The headline in the Union Leader on Oct. 7, 1971 read: “Body found in Bedford; officials suspect murder.”
According to the article, her body was badly decomposed and found by a hunter looking for birds. The hunter discovered the remains covered in brush and called Bedford police, according to the account.
Retired Bedford Police Chief David Bailey had been with the department for about nine months when he responded to the suspicious death, on a trail that is now the on-ramp from Route 3 to Route 101 westbound.
“Kilton Road at that time dead-ended,” he said. “It was a trail in the woods.”
The remains were found about a quarter-mile west of the “Route 3 Shopping Center.”
Police cordoned off the area and covered the body with a plastic sheet. The remains — believed to be of a 25- to 35-year-old — were carried out during a rainstorm, according to the news article.
At the time, Dr. George Katsas, a forensic pathologist from Boston University, was unable to determine whether the body had any bullet holes or slashings, according to an Oct. 8, 1971 article.
“It was a case that I wanted to solve. I wasn’t a detective back then,” Bailey said. “There was a state police detective sergeant who was assigned to it and some senior people from Bedford. We were only nine people back then. I know they did an awful lot of work on it and never came up with anything.”
The case stayed with him for his entire 40-year career.
“Back then, you didn’t have the internet, you didn’t have DNA,” he said. “You relied on newspaper articles to get (information) out.”
Bailey said one couple traveled from the Midwest thinking it might have been their missing daughter. It wasn’t
Bailey retired as chief in 2011.
“They will take whatever information they have and go with it,” he said. “Who knows? Anybody involved with it could be long gone now.”
Who was Kathy?
Alston, the eldest of several siblings, was 26 when she went missing. She was born in Chelsea, Mass., in 1945, graduated from Dorchester (Mass.) High School in 1963 and attended classes at Boston University. At 22, she married Ralph Lawson Garrett Jr. at the Second Church in Newton, Mass. in Nov. 1967 and later divorced. The couple had lived in Cambridge, Mass.
In 1971, Alston’s parents and siblings moved from Massachusetts to Texas, where her father’s family is from.
“Siblings reported that she was supposed to meet them at Logan Airport for their flight to Texas, but she never showed up,” the statement read.
Facial reconstruction was done in 1993, 2006 and 2020.
As part of the investigation, Alston’s siblings told investigators that they never saw Ms. Alston or spoke with her after they moved to Texas,” according to the statement.
“No records show that anyone ever reported Ms. Alston as missing,” the statement said. She already was divorced from Garrett, who has since died. There is no evidence the divorce was not amicable.
Alston reportedly lived at 36 Beacon St. in Boston with a roommate, David Cormier, whose age is unknown.
Police are seeking information on anyone associated with her, including Cormier — most likely from people living in Boston, Dorchester or Somerville, Mass., between 1963 and the fall of 1971. Students at Boston University between 1963 and 1967 also might remember Alston from her time on campus.
Bailey, 75, the former Bedford police chief, said he hoped for a break in the case before he died.
“This one has been on the back of my mind forever,” he said.
Anyone with information related to Alston or her death is asked to contact investigators at the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-271-2663, via email at coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov or using the online tip form at doj.nh.doj/criminal/cold-case.