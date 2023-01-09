Front Page
A picture of the Manchester Union Leader’s front page on Oct. 7, 1971.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

More than 50 years after hunters discovered human remains in a wooded area on Kilton Road near the Route 101 Bypass in Bedford, authorities have been able to identify the person as a 26-year-old woman from Boston.

The identification of Katherine Ann Alston, 26, was made using DNA, with the assistance of the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit formed to help identify unidentified deceased people, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The remains were found on Oct. 6, 1971.