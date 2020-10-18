A Brentwood man is in jail awaiting arraignment after police say he presented fake documents with the intent of stealing a rental car.
Nicholas Jewett, 29, was arrested Friday by Nashua police and charged with one count of identity fraud and one count of theft by deception, both felonies.
Nashua police received a call Aug. 23 from Budget Rent-A-Car saying someone who rented a vehicle from them had produced fictitious identification documents. As a result, Budget Rent-A-Car reported the vehicle stolen.
"It was determined Jewett posed as an individual to rent a vehicle and that he had no intention of returning the vehicle," Nashua police said in a news release.
An investigation led to Friday's arrest of Jewett, who lives on 99 North Road in Brentwood.
Jewett refused bail and is being held at the Rockingham County Department of Correction pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough Superior Court-South on Monday.
Each of the felony charges he faces is punishable by up to fifteen years in state prison.