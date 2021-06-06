A Brentwood woman is accused of drunk driving after driving the wrong way on Route 101 in Manchester early Sunday, state police said.
State police were notified of a driver going the wrong way on Route 101 in Manchester around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Troopers were dispatched to locate the car, while an off-duty police officer spotted the vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lane on Interstate 93 in Hooksett.
According to the state police, the vehicle in question nearly struck the officer’s car head on.
State Trooper Matthew Field deployed a tire deflation device at the Hooksett Toll Plaza, state police officials said, and he and other troopers were able to safely bring the wrong-way car to a stop in the Hooksett rest area.
The driver, identified by state police as Laura Anderson, 47, of Brentwood, was arrested on charges of DUI and one count of reckless conduct.
Anderson was held in protective custody and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack Superior Court.