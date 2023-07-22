Attorney Eric Bland speaks with Greg Leon

Attorney Eric Bland speaks with Greg Leon, right, in a Lexington County courtroom on Monday, July 18, 2022. 

 Tracy Glantz/The State/TNS

There are falls from grace, and then there's the story of Gregorio Leon.

The Mexican immigrant became a multimillionaire through San Jose, a Mexican restaurant chain with nine locations around the Midlands area of South Carolina, the type of spots where encyclopedic menus offer massive margaritas and combo plates inundated with cheese sauce. He went by "Greg," and became a regional icon for Latinos, a regular at South Carolina Gamecocks football games, and a hero in his hometown of San Jose de la Paz, a pueblo in the state of Jalisco whose townspeople run over 700 Mexican restaurants across the American South and defined what Mexican food was in the region for decades.