Britany Barron has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of falsifying evidence in a case in which her husband is accused of killing her lover and having her saw the man’s head off.
Under the negotiated plea, reflected in court papers filed Friday, the 32-year-old Jaffrey mother of three would see a reduction in charges and length of sentence.
The single charge of falsifying evidence carries a minimum sentence of 3 years and 6 months. Under the agreement, two years of this would be suspended and she would also get credit for the 11 months she has already been in jail without bail in the case.
Prosecutors would not pursue a second charge of falsifying evidence, nor a charge of abuse of corpse.
She would agree to be jointly responsible for funeral expenses for the man who was killed, Jonathan Amerault, and for counseling for his family. She also would agree not to profit from the case.
She is to appear at 10 a.m. Monday in Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill for a plea hearing.
Her attorney, Richard Guerriero, has said the woman’s husband, Armando Barron, coerced her into trying to cover up the killing of Amerault, 25. The attorney said Armando Barron severely beat and choked her, threatened her with a loaded gun and broke her nose.
Armando Barron remains in jail on a capital murder charge.
According to court records, Armando Barron used his wife’s cell phone to lure Amerault to a park in Rindge.
When Amerault arrived at the park expecting Britany Barron, Armando Barron beat him severely and tried to force his wife to shoot Amerault, according to an affidavit by New Hampshire State Police Detective Stephen Sloper.
Armando Barron ended up shooting Amerault three times and killing him, Sloper stated.
With Britany Barron behind the wheel of Amerault’s Subaru, the couple drove in two cars to a campground in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant. She said that at the campsite, Barron forced her to cut off Amerault’s head with a saw and bury it in the woods.