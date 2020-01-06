PORTSMOUTH — Police are investigating a break-in at the British Beer Company two days after the company closed its Portsmouth location.
The burglary was discovered Monday morning by a passerby who noticed a broken window on a side door, said Portsmouth Police Sgt. Christopher Roth.
Police responded to the shuttered pub on Hanover Street at about 5:45 a.m. and determined an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
“There was evidence left behind that someone was definitely in there and got away with some property,” Roth said.
Roth said it appears the burglary happened sometime after the pub closed on Saturday.
Roth would not speculate on whether the burglary could be connected to the sudden closure.
“Any burglary could be anybody,” he said.
British Beer Company posted a message on its Facebook page Monday morning announcing the closure.
“After seven years in the great town of Portsmouth, the British Beer Company has decided to downsize our operation and stay closer to home. We want to thank everyone who’s made our stay so welcoming and fun. We hope to see everyone at one of our other great pubs if you find yourself in the area,” the message said.
No one answered the phone at the pub on Monday.
British Beer Company’s only other New Hampshire location is on South Willow Street in Manchester. In addition to the Manchester pub, the company has eight others in Massachusetts.
