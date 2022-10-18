ROWLEY, Massachusetts — State police took eight firearms, including an AR-style assault rifle, off the streets after arresting a Brookline man Saturday at the Interstate 95 south weigh station.

In addition to dozens of illegal firearms charges, Stewart Silvestri, 24, also faces several drug charges and a driving while under the influence offense after a trooper found 42 grams of cocaine and other drugs inside his backpack, according to state police records.