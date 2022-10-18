ROWLEY, Massachusetts — State police took eight firearms, including an AR-style assault rifle, off the streets after arresting a Brookline man Saturday at the Interstate 95 south weigh station.
In addition to dozens of illegal firearms charges, Stewart Silvestri, 24, also faces several drug charges and a driving while under the influence offense after a trooper found 42 grams of cocaine and other drugs inside his backpack, according to state police records.
Silvestri remained in custody over the weekend and was brought to Newburyport District Court on Monday and arraigned.
Judge William Martin, acting on a motion filed by an Essex County prosecutor, ordered Silvestri held without bail until at least Friday when a dangerousness hearing is held. Should Silvestri be found dangerous, he could remain behind bars until trial.
Witnesses called police about 10:30 p.m. after spotting Silvestri driving a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV erratically on the highway. Silvestri then pulled into the weigh station where Trooper Charles Buckley soon caught up with him outside the SUV. Silvestri told Buckley he was feeling sleepy during his drive to Brookline and stopped at the weigh station.
Buckley asked to see Silvestri's driver's license, prompting Silvestri to walk back to the SUV and get behind the wheel. While doing so, Buckley noticed a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine in plain sight. Buckley then noticed a second handgun under the driver's seat.
Unsure whether Silvestri would try to reach for the handguns, Buckley ordered him out of the car immediately. Silvestri complied and was brought to the ground by Buckley and handcuffed.
"Silvestri was asked about the guns and he stated 'I have the guns from New Hampshire,'" Buckley wrote in his report. "Silvestri later confirmed he had brought the firearms from New Hampshire to Massachusetts and was en route to Brookline."
Silvestri was escorted inside Buckley's cruiser while troopers searched the SUV. They found seven polymer handguns and a short-barreled rifle. They also found 34 magazines, 23 of which were high-capacity magazines. Twenty-three of the magazines were loaded with varying numbers of rounds. The SUV contained several firearm pieces, including slides, a trigger, a silencer and barrels.
Also located in the vehicle were at least 22 various firearm components and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Buckley ran a check and discovered Silvestri was not licensed to carry firearms in the state, according to state police.
Silvestri was then brought to the Newbury barracks for booking. While there, Buckley noticed that Silvestri appeared to be under the influence and conducted field sobriety tests. Silvestri failed the tests and was also charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.
Inside Silvestri's backpack, troopers found approximately 42 grams of cocaine, 53 suboxone strips, 167 Xanax pills, approximately 15 grams of liquid GHB (a central nervous system depressant), and multiple other types of drugs. Also located in the backpack were several prescription medications, according to state police.
Silvestri was charged with eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 25 counts of possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device, multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm in commission of a felony and improper storage of a large-capacity firearm. He was also charged with possession of a silencer, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession of Class A, B and E substances, according to state police.