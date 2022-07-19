Two Merrimack Valley brothers and landlords are facing charges they improperly stored asbestos and carcinogenic materials at apartment buildings they owned and marketed to college students in Lowell and Fitchburg, Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office announced.
Christopher L. “Christie” DeRosa, 68, and Steven J. DeRosa, 62, will both appear in Worcester Superior Court on July 20 for allegedly violating 106 counts of the Massachusetts Clean Air Act, the AG’s office said.
The AG’s office alleges that the brothers and their four companies in total have been “illegally demolishing, stored and transported asbestos waste at apartment houses marketed to college students in Lowell and Fitchburg,” according to a press release.
The allegations stem from renovation work at four apartments in Lowell and one multi-family home in Fitchburg, according to the AG’s office. Each residence is close to either the UMass Lowell or Fitchburg State University campuses.
Asbestos is a hazardous material and carcinogen -- a cancer-causing substance -- regulated under the Clean Air Act. If this substance is improperly handled or maintained, fibers can be released into the air and inhaled. Once inhaled asbestos can due serious lung damage and may even lead up to asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma, the press release stated. Furthermore, once asbestos fibers are disturbed they can remain airborne, thus breathable for 72 hours.
The brothers were indicted on April 7, by a statewide grand jury. Christopher DeRosa was charged with 28 counts of violating the Clean Air Act, while his brother, Steven DeRosa, was charged with 22 counts, the press release stated.
Their entities were charged as well. DeRosa Properties, LLC and DeRosa Properties, Inc., in Massachusetts – were given 22 charges each. Greenscape Property & Building Construction Services LLC and Greenscape Property and Building, LLC in New Hampshire were both charged with six counts each, the press release stated.