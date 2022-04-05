Sacramento police have arrested a second suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen more near a downtown nightlife district.
Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a statement early Tuesday.
Martin was among the people seriously wounded in Sunday’s shooting and remains hospitalized under police supervision; police said he will be transferred to the county jail once his medical care is complete.
Martin is the older brother of Dandrae Martin, 26, whom police arrested Monday and named a “related suspect” in the incident. The younger Martin is charged with assault and illegal possession of a firearm.
No homicide charges yet
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert in a Monday statement announcing Dandrae Martin’s weapons charges noted he was not arrested for any homicide in the April 3 shooting.
Detectives have executed warrants to at least three residences as they seek a motive for the shooting, in which “multiple” gunmen are believed to be involved.
Investigators recovered more than 100 spent shell casings at the scene, along with a stolen handgun police said had been “converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.”
Investigators are working to untangle what happened at the chaotic scene where gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday along a stretch of downtown Sacramento known for bars and clubs, just a block from the state Capitol.
Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said Sunday that police arrived at the scene to the sound of gunshots and found a “very large crowd” and several shooting victims. The crime scene, Lester said, was “very complex and complicated.”
Lester said a “large fight” preceded the shooting. A video posted to social media shows a brawl unfolding on a sidewalk as the shooting erupts, although Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police spokesman, told The Washington Post on Sunday that “we can’t confirm if that fight is what caused the shooting, or if there were two things going on at once.”
The six people killed ranged in age from 21 to 57. They were identified Monday as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Devazia Turner, 29; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Sergio Harris, 38; and Melinda Davis, 57.
About 100 people gathered in downtown Sacramento on Monday as the victims were named and loved ones mourned. A man who identified himself as Harris’s cousin spoke from the crowd and then was invited to speak from the microphones at the front.
“A change has to start,” the man, Jackie Henderson, said. “When the hell are we going to let it start?”
In an interview Tuesday morning, Schubert declined to discuss specifics of Sunday’s shooting, but addressed reducing gun violence.
“It doesn’t matter what side of any political aisle you stand on,” said Schubert, a Republican who was elected D.A. in 2014 and is running for California attorney general. “Nobody wants guns, illegal guns in the hands of felons and prohibited persons.”
Sunday’s mass shooting has been described as the deadliest in Sacramento history.
But the city has been touched by mass violence before.
Monday marked the 31st anniversary the hostage crisis at a local Good Guys Electronics store in south Sacramento. Six people died in the incident after a quartet of former store employees took 41 people captive; three of the hostages were shot to death by their captors while police shot and killed three of the suspects.
In 2001, a disgruntled former security guard named Joseph Ferguson fatally shot five people, including some former co-workers, before turning the gun on himself the following day. The incident occurred days before the Sept. 11 attacks and has largely been forgotten locally.
Sunday’s shooting has drawn wide condemnation, from the White House to the Sacramento mayor’s office, and has renewed attention — particularly from state lawmakers and law enforcement officials on the question of how to stem the flow of stolen or untraceable handguns, including “ghost guns.” It was unclear Tuesday whether weapons used in Sunday’s shooting were in either category.