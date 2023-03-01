Rony Castaneda Ramirez, left, and Josue Castaneda Ramirez

Rony Castaneda Ramirez, left, and Josue Castaneda Ramirez were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, police say.  

Two brothers who crashed a wedding reception and beat the groom to death in Chino, California, in 2019 were convicted in February of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

San Bernardino County prosecutors said Rony Castaneda, 31, and Josue Castaneda, 22, didn't know the groom or his wife but lived nearby and likely decided to crash the couple's reception after they heard the party unfolding at a home in Chino on Dec. 14, 2019.