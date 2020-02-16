BOW - State and local police are investigating after a bullet was fired into a home in Bow late Saturday night.
According to Bow police, around 11 p.m. Saturday a homeowner on Golden View Drive reported being woken by a “loud bang” noise. The homeowner noticed a hole in their front door and called Bow police, officials said.
Bow police officers responded and determined a bullet had entered through the front door of the residence and went through several walls before becoming lodged in a baseboard heater, where it was eventually recovered.
No injuries were reported.
On social media Sunday a person claiming to be a resident of nearby Woodhill Road claimed to have heard two shots fired at 10:56 p.m., followed shortly after by the sound of a vehicle zooming past their home heading south.
Police said at this time there is no evidence to suggest the homeowner was specifically targeted. Bow police request anyone in the Woodhill Road and Golden View Dr area who may have heard or saw anything to please call and report it to an on duty officer at 223-3950.
Bow police were assisted in their investigation by the New Hampshire State POlice Major Crimes Unit.