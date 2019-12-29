SPOFFORD — Someone tried to skip the lines at the Spofford post office when they broke in sometime on Thursday or Friday, according to police.
“Postal inspectors along with the Chesterfield Police Department responded to the Spofford post office following the report of a burglary,” said Emily Spera, with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Boston.
The Postal Inspection Service is the law enforcement, crime prevention and security arm of the postal service.
The post office, on North Shore Road, was closed throughout the morning on Friday as police and postal inspectors worked at the crime scene.
It was not clear as of Sunday afternoon what had been damaged or taken in the break-in, if anything.
Spera declined to provide many details in the incident.
“At this time, the investigation is ongoing with the Chesterfield Police Department and in order to preserve the integrity of our investigation, we do not have any additional details to provide at this time,” she said.
