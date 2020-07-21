MANCHESTER -- City police said they have arrested a Tennessee man who broke windows and liquor bottles at a Millyard restaurant overnight Monday, causing damage estimated at $250,000.
Police allege Michael Grove, 35, of Oak Ridge threw a liquor bottle at police, who used an unspecified weapon to deliver two "less lethal rounds" upon him.
Police said damage to the restaurant amounted to $250,000 and included broken windows on the patio side of the restaurant, broken liquor bottles and broken items in the bar area.
The manager did not want to speak to the New Hampshire Union Leader on Tuesday morning and did not allow pictures from the inside, where crews were sweeping and vacuuming up the mess. Plywood was already over some window holes.
Police described the inside in complete disarray when officers responded to a burglary alarm about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Grove did not obey police and allegedly threw one liquor bottle that narrowly missed the head of Sgt. Jared Yaris, police said. Yaris injured his hand when he lost his footing on the slippery floor and landed on his hand.
After Yaris deployed an unspecified second round upon Grove, police put him into custody.
In a follow up email, Capt. Brian O'Keefe did not specify the weapon used against Grove, but said pepper spray, tasers and bean bags fit the definition of less lethal rounds.
Police charged Grove with burglary, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
The restaurant manager said the Foundry will likely be closed for a couple of days.