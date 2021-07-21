KEENE — A Massachusetts man charged with burglarizing businesses along West Street got tripped up when he tried to use the bills stolen from a tattoo parlor to buy lottery tickets, not realizing the bills were decorated.
Gerard Cribbie, 53, of Gardner, Massl, is charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into Dark Mark Tattoos on West Street, as well as D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, also on West Street.
According to police, Cribbie broke into the sandwich place and the tattoo parlor early Tuesday. He managed to get cash from both places, but he got caught on surveillance video in the tattoo parlor.
At Dark Mark, Cribbie allegedly stole dollar bills that were taped to the inside front door of the business. These bills were first given to the owner when she started the business, according to police, and customers and employees added art to the bills over the years.
Cribbie then allegedly used these bills to buy lottery tickets at the West Street Circle K convenience store, where he was again caught on video. Police tracked Cribbie to the Keene Inn motel, also on West Street, where staff knew him as “Mr. Clean.”
Cribbie was on probation out of Massachusetts on convictions for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, escape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, and other charges.{/div}