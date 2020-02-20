ROCHESTER — Police in Rochester are looking for the people who allegedly stole commercial welding and torching equipment from two city businesses this week.
On Sunday, a Lincoln Pro Cut Plasma Cutter, Lincoln Welder, commercial spray-painting guns and other tools were stolen from a business on Old Milton Road.
On Wednesday, an air compressor, a dolly holding a large cylinder tank, space heaters and a generator were stolen from a business on Northcoast Drive.
Capt. Todd Pinkham released a surveillance photo on Thursday, saying police believe the two incidents may be related due to the close proximity of the two businesses, which are both near Milton Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-330-7128. People can also provide anonymous tips by calling the crime line at 603-335-6500.
Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest, according to a press release.