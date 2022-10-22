By the numbers Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save 2,500 Approximate number of beds at New Hampshire State Hospital in the 1950s222 Current number of “designated receiving beds” in New Hampshire State Hospital and privately operated psychiatric facilities1,044 Number of inmates at state Department of Corrections prisons with a mental health diagnosis in early October1,869 Total New Hampshire prison population$417,577 Most recent annual bill for psychotropic medications, New Hampshire Department of Corrections$477,691 Most recent annual bill for medically assisted treatment of drug/alcohol addictions, New Hampshire Department of Corrections48 Number of mental health professionals employed by the state prison system1,066 Number of inmates at Rockingham County jail inmates on suicide watch in 20201,135 Number on suicide watch in 2021777 Number on suicide watch in first nine months of 202236 Average monthly number of orders for competency evaluations filed with the state Office of Forensic Examiner in 201566 Average monthly number of orders in 201945 Number of criminal defendants over a recent 12-month period deemed incompetent to stand trial, not restorable and not dangerous, making them basically unable to be tried or jailed.60 Number of stabilized patients at New Hampshire State Hospital waiting 15 days or more for discharge to a less restrictive setting.38 Average number of people waiting, mostly in hospital emergency rooms, for admission to a designated receiving facility in fall 2022 (not including those waiting in jail)$75.25 million: Total amount of federal grants to New Hampshire to address mental health and substance abuse in 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY New Hampshire grapples with the overlap of crime, mental illness +5 Second man charged in connection with Nashua hammer attack Trump ex-adviser Bannon sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress Connecticut woman charged with identity fraud in Nashua Attorney General issues final report that clears State Police of February death of Walpole man Couple arrested following gunpoint robbery of downtown market +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular AG says homeless man acted alone in murder of Concord couple Man arrested last week in Vermont charged with murder of Concord couple Nashua police arrest man, 19, after 'short standoff' Derry man charged after allegedly fleeing crash, tripping over tree Couple arrested following gunpoint robbery of downtown market Man accused of faking Northeastern Univ. explosion coming to NH Derry man sentenced up to 12 years for supplying deadly drug Brookline, Mass. man held after discovery of load of guns from NH, drugs at I-95 Final co-defendant in Hells Angels case arrested Connecticut woman charged with identity fraud in Nashua Request News Coverage