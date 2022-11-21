Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a Hells Angels member suspected in a fatal beating in the Clements area of San Joaquin County, California.

Jason Blasingame, 36, is one of three men accused in the May 1 murder of Steven Buchan, 45, outside a bar, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. The other two — Lloyd Strack, 43, and Aaron Davis, 39 — are already in custody.