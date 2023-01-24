The gunman who killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday and the man suspected of killing seven people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday are among the oldest suspected mass shooters in U.S. history, according to the Violence Project, a nonprofit organization that studies firearm-related bloodshed.

Authorities say that 67-year-old Zhao Chunli is responsible for Monday's deadly shootings in two separate plant nurseries in the area. They arrested him and are questioning him to find out his motive.