The package from China that authorities intercepted in Kentucky last month appeared as a disassembled clock-making kit. But inside, officials found a slew of stickers that later tested positive for fentanyl and oxycodone - two powerful opioids that have been responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths and a crippling addiction epidemic across the United States.

However, it wasn't just the sneaky way in which the drugs were smuggled into the country that baffled authorities - "I have not seen drugs sent in this form before," a Homeland Security Investigations agent wrote in a March 27 complaint. It was the shipment's intended address: the home of Joanne Segovia, who served as the executive director of the San Jose Police Officers' Association, one of the largest police unions in California.