Camps for Grownups LTD has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge alleging that it violated the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act when it tried to get people to register for a canceled jazz camp without proper funding to hold the program.
The not guilty plea was entered at an arraignment Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court.
The business, which has a Portsmouth address, was indicted in November on one felony count alleging that it engaged in unfair or deceptive acts or practices.
The indictment alleges that the business had email solicitations sent that encouraged consumers to register for a jazz camp scheduled for Aug. 19, 2019 “at a time when the business lacked sufficient funds or a reasonable anticipated source of future funding to hold the camp as advertised.”
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Camps for Grownups is owned and operated by Byron J. Siegal of Quincy, Mass.
Camps for Grownups LTD manages and markets adult activity camps, which include the jazz camp and a ballroom dancing camp, the Attorney General’s Office has said.
The business faces a possible fine of up to $100,000 if found guilty.
According to Kate Giaquinto, director of communications for the AG’s office, the Consumer Protection Bureau learned of the case through numerous complaints that were filed by consumers through its consumer complaint process.
She declined to comment on whether any registration fees were paid as the case is still pending.