CAMPTON – A local man has been charged with supplying a dose of drugs that killed a woman whose body was discovered on Aug. 5, according to police.
Zachary Bailey, 27, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 6 and could faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if convicted.
The arrest was the result of an investigation into the death of Mariah “Maya” Malcolm, 29, whose body was discovered in a wooded area near Six Flags Mobile Home Park and A&H Automotive on Aug. 5 at about 8:20 a.m.
At the time, Campton Police Chief Christopher Warn said Malcolm’s last known address was listed as “homeless” but police believed she had been living recently in and around the mobile home park.
In addition to the death-resulting felony, Bailey is charged with possession of controlled drugs for what he allegedly had on him at the time of his arrest. Bailey was held overnight at Grafton County jail in North Haverhill pending arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
Campton police were assisted in the investigation by Plymouth police, state police and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office.
In July, Bailey, who was living in Bridgewater at the time, was indicted on unrelated charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl and/or cocaine.
