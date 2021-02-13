CAMPTON -- Campton police say a report that a man was shot by an unknown assailant a week ago turned out to be false, and the shooting instead was the result of a “negligent discharge.”
On the night of Feb. 7, emergency responders were called to the Wanosha Trail in Waterville Estates for a reported shooting and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, had called 911 and reported that he had been shot by an unknown person while outside his residence.
But Saturday evening, police announced that the information concerning the shooting was false. Police said they anticipate that charges will be filed in connection with the incident.