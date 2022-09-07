Family of stabbing victims speak to news media

Mark Arcand, brother of Bonnie Burns, who was killed at James Smith Cree Nation, speaks at a press conference alongside Burns' relatives at a news conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Valerie Zink

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan -- The 10 people killed in a weekend stabbing spree in Western Canada included a devoted mother who died in her front yard while six youths were at home, a relative said on Wednesday as the search for a fugitive suspect entered its fourth day.

The suspect in Sunday's killings, Myles Sanderson, 30, remained at large despite an extensive manhunt after the rampage in the indigenous community, about 200 miles north of Saskatchewan's provincial capital, Regina.