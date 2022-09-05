One of the two men suspected of a stabbing rampage in Canada that killed at least 10 people and injured 18 was found dead Monday, police said. The attack is among the deadliest recent cases of mass violence in a country that seldom experiences massacres.

Authorities confirmed Monday afternoon that the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, had been found about 1 p.m. during a search of the James Smith Cree Nation.