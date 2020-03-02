BRENTWOOD -- A Candia mother serving at least seven years in prison after firing a gun toward her daughter during a three-hour standoff with police in 2016 wants a judge to set aside her guilty pleas, throw out her conviction and give her a new trial.
A handcuffed Deborah Deslongchamps, 48, appeared in Rockingham County Superior Court on Monday alongside defense attorney Richard Monteith, who argued that her former public defender didn’t do enough to pursue a possible insanity defense before she agreed to a plea deal in 2017.
Deslongchamps was sentenced to 7 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree assault, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.
She was originally indicted on attempted murder charges, which would have carried the possibility of life in prison if convicted, but they were dropped under the plea deal with the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.
Deslongchamps, who has suffered from mental health issues, was arrested after a standoff on the morning of Oct. 18, 2016, in which her then-12-year-old daughter was inside their Candia residence while Deslongchamps was armed with a handgun.
The gun was fired at some point during the incident, but the girl was able to escape unharmed as the state police SWAT team surrounded the residence.
At issue is a psychological examination that was requested by her former public defense team before Deslongchamps decided to take the plea deal.
Dr. Eric Drogin, a forensic psychologist and attorney, was hired by the defense in 2017 to determine whether she was competent to stand trial or whether she was possibly insane at the time of the incident.
He testified Monday that he felt that at the time of his evaluation in 2017 she was competent to stand trial, but that it appeared she may have had a viable insanity defense. However, Drogin said he needed to conduct a follow-up examination and look into the case further before making any conclusions on an insanity defense.
Drogin testified that the public defense team never asked him to follow up again with Deslongchamps or to submit a report on his findings.
Monteith maintains that because there was no follow-up or report submitted that could have potentially helped build an insanity defense, the defense failed to “meaningfully” retain an expert witness and prejudiced her right to a fair trial.
Monteith insisted that at the time of the incident Deslongchamps was hallucinating and suffering from severe psychosis. He said her mental health issues were “front and center” in the case.
Public defender Deanna Campbell, who had represented Deslongchamps, testified as a prosecution witness Monday.
Campbell said the reason why Drogin wasn’t asked to complete his evaluation and provide a final report was because Deslongchamps had decided she wanted to take the plea deal. She said Deslongchamps didn’t want to try an insanity defense and risk spending many years in a secure psychiatric unit.
“She was pretty clear she did not want us pursuing insanity. She wanted us to get the lowest possible sentence,” Campbell said.
While an insanity defense may have been an option, Campbell said the decision to accept the plea agreement, which dropped the more serious attempted murder charges, was made by Deslongchamps.
Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales urged Judge Daniel St. Hilaire to let the conviction stand, arguing that Campbell handled the case appropriately.
“There is no evidence on the record that her plea was not made voluntarily,” Fales said.
St. Hilaire took the case under advisement and will issue a ruling in the coming days or weeks.