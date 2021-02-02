A Candia mother who narrowly missed shooting her daughter during a standoff with police is being put on work release more than two years before she is eligible for parole.
Deborah Deslongchamps, 49, was sentenced in 2017 to seven to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree assault, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities said Deslongchamps fired a .22-caliber handgun twice at her 12-year-old, with one bullet hitting just above the girl's head as she ran toward officers waiting outside her home on Oct. 18, 2016.
Deslongchamps, who “admitted to closing her eyes, pointing the firearm toward (her daughter) and firing,” according to court documents, was originally indicted on attempted murder charges. Those later were reduced under a plea deal with the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.
Candia police and New Hampshire State Police had been called after a family member reported that Deslongchamps was experiencing a panic attack and was suicidal.
The girl told authorities that her mother had “tried to kill her.” Prosecutors also said that a photo on the girl’s phone showed her mother holding a gun to the girl's head while she slept.
“The juvenile victim in this case suffered incredible trauma at the hands of this defendant," County Attorney Patricia Conway said in a statement Monday. "She has shown nothing but courage during her participation in the criminal justice system."
Conway said the daughter, who is now over 16, objected to her mother being given early release at a December hearing. The girl asked to be allowed "space to mature and heal without having to worry about this offender being in the community."
“It is disappointing and concerning that both the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and the Rockingham County Superior Court have agreed to release Deslongchamps over two years prior to her minimum release date,” Conway said of Judge Daniel St. Hilaire’s approval of work release
The earliest date Deslongchamps is eligible for parole is April 19, 2023.
In November, the Department of Corrections asked the court to consider placing Deslongchamps on work release earlier than expected, stating that its classification board “has considered this resident’s background, institutional adjustment and activities and prognosis, and believes the likelihood of rehabilitation will be enhanced by participation in work release.”
Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales filed an objection. She said that when she asked why Deslongchamps was being recommended for work release so early in her sentence, a women's prison official told her it was for medical treatment.
“When asked what would be different about her medical treatment if she were on work release, the representative said the (Department of Corrections) would no longer have to provide her with transport,” Fales wrote.
Fales argued that Deslongchamps shouldn’t be allowed work release now given her “violent and dangerous acts against a child.”
A state prison official said the prison is now permitted to place an inmate on work release a year earlier than in the past, and Deslongchamps went through the review process and was deemed eligible.
In his order, St. Hilaire wrote that it is rare for a prisoner to be released more than two years before their minimum release date.
Deslongchamps told the court that she is on medication that she wasn’t on before her arrest and has completed mental health and parenting classes and a culinary program. She said she needs treatment for liver, kidney, eyesight and spinal issues, and that she could be eligible for Medicaid if she were on work release.
She will be placed at the Shea Farm Transitional Housing Unit in Concord.
While St. Hilaire acknowledged the concerns about the early release, he stated in his order that it wouldn’t be a release “in the truest sense of the word.”
He wrote that she would be required to report to Shea Farm and would still be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections and “not actually released into society in the same manner as parole.”
“It is clear that a goal of the correctional facility is to rehabilitate their residents and orient them toward reentry into the community,” St. Hilaire wrote.