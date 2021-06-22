A Candia woman is facing felony charges after an investigation that netted more than 5,000 doses of a drug imported from India.
Debra K. Zolla, 45, is charged with one count each of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and common nuisance following a bust June 17 at 124 Douglas Drive in Candia.
According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s drug task force and members of the Candia Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at the address following an investigation into the importation of the controlled drug Carisoprodol from India into the United States.
Investigators suspected that the drug was headed to the Douglas Drive residence.
Authorities said the investigation and search warrant resulted in the seizure of more than 5,000 Carisoprodol pills, which are known under the brand name Soma.
Zolla was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail.