A woman running for Manchester alderman has been charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly keying a car owned by Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis outside the Puritan Conference Center this spring.

Emerald Anderson-Ford, who serves as the chief diversity officer for YWCA New Hampshire, said the accusations appear “politically motivated,” claiming the “minor accident” was “unintentional.”

