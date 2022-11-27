Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Nov 27, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Canterbury man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard two weeks ago.Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, three masked men rushed into the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury, Mass. The men were also wearing gloves and had handguns, according to a news release.Omar Johnson, 39, was arrested around 8 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.Multiple agencies including Mass. State Police, Tisbury police, New Haven police and the FBI took part in the arrest.Johnson was charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.Another man, Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, Mass., was arraigned on one count of accessory after the fact wit armed robbery. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Accused released from jail two days before rampage; second victim not shot, died from beating +2 {{title}} Most Popular Manchester man charged with attempted murder after Brookline shooting Accused released from jail two days before rampage; second victim not shot, died from beating What we know about Anderson Lee Aldrich, suspect in mass shooting at Colorado gay nightclub Manchester man charged after allegedly spitting at cops, urinating in cruiser and cell Man indicted in connection with deadly stabbing in Manchester Calif. sheriff asks public's help finding Hells Angel suspected in fatal beating Four Chinese nationals 'executed' at pot farm in Oklahoma, authorities say 3-vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest in Pelham Spaulding Academy worker pleads guilty to stealing medications; replacing with substance that harmed two residents Sandy Hook families sued Alex Jones. Then he started moving money around. Request News Coverage