A vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire overnight Monday in Manchester, police said.
Police said they found the car when responding to a call of gunshots at Central and Beech streets about 1 a.m. Tuesday. The occupants of the car were not harmed.
Police said someone in another car fired at the car and fled prior to the arrival of police.
In July, Jaden Connor, 17, was shot and killed just a few houses away from the intersection. Police charged Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 21, with second-degree murder for Connor's death.
Rivera-Perez told police he was a drug dealer and Connor and four others broke into his residence at 276 Central St., pistol whipped him and stole his drugs.