BOW — Police are searching for three men last seen in a white passenger car with Massachusetts plates and a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker after a reported home invasion Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, a man who lives at the home on Woodhill Hooksett Road went back inside after spending time outdoors and noticed “items out of place” and evidence suggesting someone had forced entry into the home.
“A short time later he was confronted by two armed black males in his bedroom,” Bow police said in a statement.
The man was assaulted, police said, and the two men “are believed to have run to a vehicle in the driveway where a third black male was waiting.”
The man called police, who responded around 1:15 p.m.
According to police, they are looking for a white Chevy Malibu or Cobalt with Massachusetts license plates, black rims and a blue Sanders sticker on the trunk.
The victim suffered only minor injuries and was medically cleared by Bow firefighters, police said.
A reverse 911 call was sent out to area residents asking them to “shelter in place” while officers made sure the scene was safe.
“A search of the residence and immediate area ensured the suspects were no longer a threat,” police said in a statement.
Bow detectives remained at the home processing the scene late Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking homeowners in the immediate area to check their home surveillance cameras for a vehicle matching the description, and to contact Det. Tyler Coady or Lt. Stacey Blanchette at 223-3950 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 226-3100 with any information.