Carded for cigarette purchase, 32-year-old robs convenience store Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Brandon Ross A request to see an ID of a 32-year-old cigarette buyer didn't go well, with the customer assaulting the clerk with hot coffee and robbing the store in response, Manchester police allege.According to police, when asked for identification Brandon Ross stepped away from the counter, returned with hot coffee and threw it at the clerk of Bunny's Convenience, 947 Elm St.Ross then went behind the counter and emptied the cash register, police said.Police used video surveillance to track Ross to a Market Street address where he was arrested as he left the building. He is charged with robbery. Tags Manchester