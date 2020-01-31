PELHAM — Police say a caregiver forged her elderly clients' checks late last year.
According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office, Christina Lariviere, who also goes by the name Christina Soleil, 35, was working as an in-home caregiver in an apartment building for seniors in Pelham last year.
Prosecutors say she changed the writing on four personal checks, which belonged to three different residents of the building, none of whom was her client. Lariviere allegedly changed the name in the payee line to her name, and on two checks changed the payment amount to be higher.
Lariviere was arrested Jan. 30, and charged with four counts of check forgery, a class B felony.
Lariviere was arraigned Jan. 20 in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District. She is being held on $5,000 cash bail at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.