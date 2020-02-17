A Nashua auto dealership manager said three employees did their best to stop a knife-wielding man who drove off the lot in a stolen BMW Sunday and was later shot and killed by Massachusetts police after a chase.
According to Massachusetts State Police, Thomas Christopher Murray, 31, of Dracut, Mass., was involved in a number of carjackings and police chases over the weekend. He had arrived in Nashua in a Subaru Legacy carjacked from a woman in Lowell, Mass., around 3 p.m., authorities said.
The Subaru was tracked to Nashua around 4:45 p.m., using an app in the vehicle, but police could not locate the vehicle, a spokesman for the Essex County District Attorney's office said.
John Murphy, a general manager for Tulley Automotive Group at 147 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, said around 5:40 p.m. a man police later identified as Murray approached a salesman about a BMW X5, asking to check out the interior.
When it became apparent the man wanted to steal the vehicle, the salesman and others on the lot attempted to stop him, Murphy said.
“They just kind of reacted,” he said.
Murphy said one of the employees, who he declined to name, received a small cut during the altercation.
“It wasn’t anything life-threatening or anything like that, so we were fortunate there,” Murphy said. “He’s totally fine -- back to work today and doing great.”
Although Murphy said he would have preferred the employees not to risk their lives to prevent the SUV from being stolen, he was thankful they were not seriously injured and proud of them for trying to protect each other.
“It could have been much worse,” Murphy said.
Massachusetts State Police used the SUV’s on-board location system to track it to Prime Gas Station on Central Street in Byfield, Mass., around 7 p.m. Sunday.
A Massachusetts state trooper and three Newbury, Mass., police officers boxed in the SUV with their cruisers and approached Murray, who rammed the trooper’s vehicle, according to police. At least one officer opened fire and struck Murray, who was pronounced dead at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, police said.
Massachusetts State Police and Essex County Attorney Jonathan Blodgett released an update on the investigation Monday afternoon. Blodgett said in a statement that investigators had linked Murray to two other carjackings and believe he could have been involved in another.
According to authorities, Murray stole a car in North Andover, Mass., on Saturday afternoon, entering the driver’s side of an Audi Q5 and ordered a woman and child inside to get out before he headed west on Route 114.
The Audi was involved in a police pursuit in Canton, Mass., around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and was later recovered in Lexington, Mass., according to a police news release. Police are also investigating whether Murray was involved in the theft of a vehicle in Boston on Saturday.
Blodgett said investigators used items recovered at the scene in Byfield and witness statements to identify Murray as the suspect. Blodgett’s office is heading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Nashua police are working with Massachusetts authorities on the case.
“We’re still working in conjunction with Massachusetts authorities to try and figure out what transpired before and after the events at Tulley,” Lt. Dan Mederos said.