US-NEWS-CARLOS-ASENCIO-SENTENCED-LIFE-WITHOUT-1-MLV.jpg

Carlos Asencio (second from left) stands with his lawyers Robert Griffin (center) and Sunny Rozembersky, as he tells Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker he wishes not to be present for his sentencing hearing Thursday on his murder conviction for killing Amanda Dabrowski.

 Dave Thompson/Masslive

Amanda Dabrowski’s sister called him “a pathetic human being” and wished him pain worse than he inflicted on her sister when he killed her. Her father called him “the monster” who inflicted unimaginable pain on a family.

But Carlos Asencio wasn’t in the courtroom for them to face.