The Merrimack County Attorney’s Office is taking over a domestic violence investigation involving a Dover police officer and his wife.
Sarah Letendre, 34, turned herself in to police last week after fleeing from a Rollinsford officer who tried to arrest her for violating a restraining order in the early morning hours of July 11. She had been arrested the night before after police were called to the Rollinsford home she lived in with R.J. Letendre, who has been a police officer since 2007.
She faces charges of simple assault for allegedly scratching and biting her husband multiple times, obstructing a report of crime, resisting arrest, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and breach of bail conditions.
R.J. Letendre, 47, has not been charged with committing any crime during the July 10 incident.
Dover police are conducting an internal investigation to see whether R.J. Letendre has violated any department policies. He is on paid leave at this time, according to Lt. Brant Dolleman.
R.J. Letendre has custody of the couple’s two children. He claims his wife is not fit to care for them because she uses drugs, according to court paperwork.
Sarah Letendre said that during a fight with her husband on July 10, he broke four of her ribs. Discharge paperwork from Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, which her family members posted online, indicates she was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, and suffered from closed fractures of multiple ribs on her left side.
Jessica Newman of Bethlehem, Sarah Letendre’s sister, has raised more than $25,300 on gofundme.com for her legal representation. About 50 people turned out to rally in support of Sarah Letendre on Saturday in Dover.
On Wednesday, Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said he requested the Merrimack County Attorney’s Office in Concord take over the case. He said it is common for cases to be investigated and prosecuted by outside agencies if there are questions about the local county attorney’s objectivity.
“Because those questions were already beginning to bubble up, and to stave off any concern that there would be some sort of bias in favor or against a party that happens to be in a local police department, I have exercised my discretion to ask another agency to take over these cases,” Velardi said.