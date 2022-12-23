Cassidy Hutchinson

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, the chief of staff in Trump's White House, testifies as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on June 28.  

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Post

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that she was advised by her first lawyer to deliberately withhold information from investigators and was wooed with job offers and promises of financial stability in exchange for her loyalty to former president Donald Trump.

The claims - which, if true, amount to possible witness tampering - were detailed at length by Hutchinson in interview transcripts that the committee released Thursday.