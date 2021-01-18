A 35-year-old man arrested in Manchester's string of catalytic converter thefts is facing more charges for similar heists, police said Monday.
Karl Vonhusen, who is being held at the Valley Street jail, is now charged with two counts of criminal mischief and two felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking, according to a news release. The most recent thefts attributed to Vonhusen took place in November and December.
The city has seen more than four dozen catalytic converter cut from vehicles since October.
Police said Vonhusen was charged for thefts on:
- Nov. 19, when two people were seen near vehicles at Lacerte General Contracting at 87 Elm St. The people ran away when spotted. A catalytic converter was found to be partially cut from a 2013 Ford E350.
- Dec. 8, when a catalytic converter was taken from a 2012 F250 Ford truck at Manchester Harley-Davidson, 115 John E Devine Drive.
Vonhusen was previously charged for two other catalytic converter thefts that also happened last year. He was to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.