RINDGE — Cathedral of the Pines says it is attempting to put a stop to vandalism on its property, Executive Director Kelley Manson said Monday.
Through a new “Fix Cathedral Damage Fund” the nonprofit plans to repair the damage, as well as buy and install cameras to catch vandals in the future, Manson said.
“Apparently this has been going on for several years and we’re finally doing something about it,” she said. “We’re trying to crack down on this.”
This summer there was a case of vandalism when the Cathedral of the Pines had arranged to have the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall installed for a week, she said. A truck drove around the lawn the wall was on, tearing the grass up, while a service was taking place in the sanctuary of the cathedral, Manson said. Thankfully, a local landscaping company heard about that vandalism and responded and repaired the damage.
But the damage caused by vandals is ongoing and often expensive for the nonprofit, she said.
“They’re awfully bold,” Manson said.
In January, a Japanese pine tree planted at the entrance of the Cathedral three years ago with two other trees as part of a sustainability and pine tree species diversity project was run over by a vehicle that came off the road just to hit it, she said. The tree and the work involved with its planting cost more than $1,000, making that case of vandalism a felony, Manson said. Aside from the cost, that vandalism really hit staff and volunteers hard, she said.
“I love trees; this is Cathedral of the Pines,” she said.
And the Cathedral of the Pines community is often horrified by the vandalism, Manson said. “It is a spiritual place to come. It’s holy ground and they are devastated that people are doing this,” she said.
Most recently the lawn has been ripped up by vehicles “doing donuts” on the lawn.
“We’re afraid each morning. We’re afraid of what we’re going to see when we come in,” Manson said. “It happened last weekend. It happened this weekend. And it is going to keep happening until we get cameras and stop it.”
So far the fund has raised just over $1,000 from 16 donors.
“We’re very, very thankful to the community,” Manson said.
Manson said the Cathedral is currently seeking estimates on installing security cameras, which according to the one estimate they have received will cost about $20,000. Manson said the fundraising is off to a great start and she is undaunted by the cost.
“We have to get these security cameras. We have to get them installed,” she said. “We’re hoping to nip this in the bud. The more we can raise the more it will help out our budget, because we’re a nonprofit.”
Donations to the “Fix Cathedral Damage Fund” can be made through the organization’s website at www.cathedralofthepines.org/donation or via mail at 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge, NH 03461. The nonprofit asks that donors write the full name of the fund in the memo line, if writing a check.