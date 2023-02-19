A high-ranking clergyman in the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, known for having "a heart for the poor," was shot to death Saturday, according to law enforcement and the archdiocese.

Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, 69, was killed about 1 p.m. local time on a residential street in Hacienda Heights, Calif., about 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.