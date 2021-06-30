Catholic Medical Center fired an employee accused of hiding a camera in an employee bathroom, according to a hospital official.
“CMC takes this incident very seriously, with our primary concern being the welfare of our staff and hospital community,” communications director Lauren Collins-Cline said in a statement. "Because this is both a personnel matter and a police investigation, we cannot comment further."
CMC's president said the "pen" camera was found in the bathroom of a nursing unit, according to WMUR-TV. No charges have been filed.
An investigation of the incident is underway, according to Manchester Police Department spokesman Heather Hamel. No further details were available, she said.