Nicholas Andrew Anderson of Center Tuftonboro appeared in August via WebEx in Carroll County Superior Court where he was arraigned on charges of attempted capital murder; attempted first-degree assault; and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident.
OSSIPEE -- A Center Tuftonboro man who allegedly fired a handgun last Aug. 23 at a Carroll County deputy sheriff could serve between 10 to 30 years behind bars under the terms of a plea deal.
A “notice of intent to enter plea of guilty” was filed March 23 with the court clerk’s office less than six hours after a 9:30 a.m. dispositional hearing during which Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi and defense attorney Joseph Cherniske told Judge Mark Attorri that a resolution in the case of State v. Nicholas Andrew Anderson was imminent.
Under the terms of the agreement, Anderson would plead guilty to two felonies: attempted first-degree assault and domestic violence-reckless conduct.
In exchange, the state would not prosecute Anderson on charges of attempted capital murder and two counts of reckless conduct.
On the assault conviction, Anderson would serve not less than 10 years, and not more than 30 years, in New Hampshire State Prison, while the domestic violence conviction would carry a sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison, all suspended for 10 years.
Four-thousand dollars of fines and penalties on each conviction would be waived, but Anderson could be ordered to pay restitution, the agreement said. At his sentencing, Anderson would be given credit for time served.
The events that initially led to Anderson’s arrest on charges of attempted capital murder. attempted first-degree assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, began after his Aug. 23 appearance in Carroll County District Court, which is located in the same building as Superior Court.
Andruzzi has previously said that Anderson -- seemingly upset with what transpired during that appearance, which reportedly involved his being fined for speeding -- removed both of his vehicle’s license plates before leaving the court parking lot.
George Stevens, a deputy in the Carroll County Sheriff Department’s civil/warrants/transports division, saw what Anderson had done, followed Anderson and tried to pull him over.
In the course of the pursuit, Stevens said Anderson pulled his vehicle across the roadway, got out and took a shooting stance, holding what Stevens said appeared to be a “silver handgun.”
Anderson fired one round into Stevens’ vehicle, into the windshield in front of the driver’s seat that Stevens had occupied moments before.
After the shooting, Anderson fled to his home and engaged responding law enforcement units in a standoff that lasted several hours, but which did not result in any injuries.
At his arraignment on Aug. 24, 2022, Anderson was ordered held in preventive detention by Judge Amy Ignatius, who was the then presiding judge in Carroll County Superior Court. Andruzzi requested that condition because the charge of capital murder carried a possible life sentence upon conviction which precluded bail.