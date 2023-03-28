anderson

Nicholas Andrew Anderson of Center Tuftonboro appeared in August via WebEx in Carroll County Superior Court where he was arraigned on charges of attempted capital murder; attempted first-degree assault; and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident. 

 Union Leader File

OSSIPEE -- A Center Tuftonboro man who allegedly fired a handgun last Aug. 23 at a Carroll County deputy sheriff could serve between 10 to 30 years behind bars under the terms of a plea deal.

A “notice of intent to enter plea of guilty” was filed March 23 with the court clerk’s office less than six hours after a 9:30 a.m. dispositional hearing during which Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi and defense attorney Joseph Cherniske told Judge Mark Attorri that a resolution in the case of State v. Nicholas Andrew Anderson was imminent.